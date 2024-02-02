United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $75.96 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

