United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.51

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$115.51 and last traded at C$115.51, with a volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$114.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

