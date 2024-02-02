United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.