United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $645.66 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $658.51. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.94.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

