UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,195. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.