Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Stake Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Unitil worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2,520.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 57.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Unitil by 133.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTL. Guggenheim began coverage on Unitil in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

