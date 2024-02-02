Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.64.

Get Upwork alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UPWK

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,609 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 82.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $16,987,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Upwork by 296.2% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,247,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,680,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.