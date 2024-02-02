Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $83,874.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $83,874.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $110,536.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 288,822 shares of company stock valued at $469,873 in the last ninety days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 1,260,419 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 1,686,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,567,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 714,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 565,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.97 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

