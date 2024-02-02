Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

URG opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $533.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $77,811.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 55,653 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $92,383.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,812.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,822 shares of company stock worth $469,873. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 149.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

