US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.81.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$47.95 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$54.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.95.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.72 billion.

Insider Activity at Enbridge

In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. In other news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 244.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

