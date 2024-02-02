US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Western Midstream Partners, LP’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report released on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on WES. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WES opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 983,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,783,000 after purchasing an additional 115,336 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.