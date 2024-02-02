US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on February 5th

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ UTWY opened at $47.73 on Friday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.
About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF
