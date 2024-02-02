Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Down to $10.43

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $9.81. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 2,358,623 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

