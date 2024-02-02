Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.54. 3,079,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,581,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

