Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in Chubb by 63.4% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Chubb by 9.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.68.

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.35. 338,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.59. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $248.55.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

