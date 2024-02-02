Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 5,554 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 388,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWR traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $77.03. 297,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,512. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.