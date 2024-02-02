Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $80.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,211,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,458,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.58 and a 200-day moving average of $324.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $478.31.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.55.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

