Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 468 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $104.29. 237,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

