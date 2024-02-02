VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1448 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after buying an additional 909,584 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,428,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4,025.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 438,013 shares during the period.

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

