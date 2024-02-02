Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.99

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOXGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.99 and last traded at $127.29, with a volume of 69058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.52.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

