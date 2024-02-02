Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 1,086,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 791,490 shares.The stock last traded at $63.09 and had previously closed at $63.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

