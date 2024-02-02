Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,447,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 844,628 shares.The stock last traded at $95.28 and had previously closed at $95.47.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.39. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.