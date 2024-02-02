Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 159,090 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VEA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. 6,212,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,094,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

