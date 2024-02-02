Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 562,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 238,631 shares.The stock last traded at $258.68 and had previously closed at $257.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

