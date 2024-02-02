Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

