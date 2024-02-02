Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Lifted by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

