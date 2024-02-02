Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.15. 1,939,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,180. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $245.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.23. The company has a market cap of $345.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

