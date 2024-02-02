Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 464.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $283,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $152.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $152.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

