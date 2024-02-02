Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.66. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

