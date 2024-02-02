Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.61

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 441310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $348,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 55.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 2,625,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

