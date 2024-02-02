Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,123 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 2.29% of Vericel worth $36,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,705.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.78 and a beta of 1.64. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

