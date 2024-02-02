Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm upgraded Veritone from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.85 in a report on Thursday.

Veritone Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of VERI opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Veritone has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritone

In related news, CEO Ryan Steelberg bought 49,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,174 shares in the company, valued at $441,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,126,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 144,613 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Veritone by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 439,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

