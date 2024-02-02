Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 877,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,164.8% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 160,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 564,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.