Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $27.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $2,811,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,151,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 253,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $6,714,791.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,403,233 shares in the company, valued at $143,131,642.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $2,811,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,151,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,761,473 shares of company stock worth $71,994,150. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

