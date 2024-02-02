Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 4%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.92 and last traded at $61.83. Approximately 1,731,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,333,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.