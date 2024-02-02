Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$253.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.9 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.09 EPS.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.99 and a beta of 0.99. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.