Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Price Down 5%

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.44. 476,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,931,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,104,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.