VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Lowered by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for 1.0% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,346. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

