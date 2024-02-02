Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 86.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 51.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.90.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.65. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $147.88 and a 1-year high of $272.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

