Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,441,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $23,674,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $14,450,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,664 shares of company stock worth $309,852. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

