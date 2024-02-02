Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Incyte by 31,943.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 585.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 978,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 0.7 %

INCY stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $85.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

