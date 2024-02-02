Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 177,957 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,000,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $12.34 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

