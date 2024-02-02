Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $386,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Chewy by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chewy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $17.90 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.75, a PEG ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

