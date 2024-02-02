Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

