Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 19,860 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

