Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 120.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gladstone Investment worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.09 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $477.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on GAIN

About Gladstone Investment

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.