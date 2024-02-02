Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

