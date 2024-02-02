Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $65,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth about $3,397,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 114.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 216,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 115,885 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $10,708,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 966,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after buying an additional 250,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03.

Insider Activity

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

