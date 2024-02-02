Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 357 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 952,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $42,711,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 62.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.