Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,051 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 34.1% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $4,867,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $4,200,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.05 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

